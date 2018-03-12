House GOP: Investigation Found No Evidence of Russia-Trump Collusion - NBC 7 San Diego
House GOP: Investigation Found No Evidence of Russia-Trump Collusion

Lawmakers had been telegraphing that last week’s committee interview with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was likely to be the last of dozens conducted since the committee launched its Russia probe last March

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File
    In this file photo, House Intelligence committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.

    House Republicans investigating foreign interference in the 2016 election say they have found no evidence that Russians colluded with any members of the Trump campaign, and dispute a key finding from the intelligence community that Russia had developed a preference for the Republican nominee during the election.

    Those are the initial conclusions of a 150-page report from GOP members of the House Intelligence Committee, who are formally bringing the panel’s year-long investigation to an end over the fierce objection of Democrats, NBC News reported.

    Lawmakers had been telegraphing that last week’s committee interview with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was likely to be the last of dozens conducted since the committee launched its Russia probe last March.

    But the news that the majority party staff had already drafted a final report so quickly was likely to stun committee Democrats who expected to be consulted in the process.

