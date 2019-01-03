Members of the The National Organization for Women (NOW), the National Task Force to End Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Against Women and other groups hold a rally in support of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) on Capitol Hill June 26, 2012 in Washington, DC.

Women who are victims of domestic assault, stalking, rape or other forms of sexual violence are among the people who could be affected if the partial shutdown of the federal government stretches on, NBC News reported.

Amid the budget impasse between President Donald Trump and Congress over his demand for border-wall funding, lawmakers failed to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, a landmark 1994 law that allots federal money to organizations that serve female victims of violence across the country.

As the shutdown drags on, money for these nonprofits, many of them on a shoestring budget, could run dry.