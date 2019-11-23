In this Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, photo, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., questions witnesses during an impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington. The committee heard from nine witnesses in open hearings this week in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The attorney for an indicted associate of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer says his client is willing to tell Congress that Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California, met with Ukraine's former top prosecutor about investigating the activities of Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, NBC News reports.

An impeachment inquiry is being conducted over allegations Trump held up aid to Ukraine to encourage its leaders to launch an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who worked as an energy executive in that country. As vice president, Joe Biden joined a chorus of global pressure for Ukraine to fire then-state prosecutor Victor Shokin.

Trump and Nunes, his chief defender as a ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee that has taken a lead role in the impeachment inquiry, say Joe Biden wanted Shokin out to protect his son when Hunter Biden's employer, Burisma, was under suspicion.

Shokin himself claims he was fired at the behest of the former vice president to ease pressure on Burisma and Hunter Biden.