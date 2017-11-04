George H.W. Bush Openly Criticizes Trump in New Book: Report

Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush make the play ball announcement before Game 5 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Houston.

Former President George H.W. Bush has openly criticized President Donald Trump, calling him a "blowhard" in a new book, CNN reported.

In "The Last Republicans: Inside the Extraordinary Relationship Between George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush", H.W. Bush told the author Mark Updegrove in 2016 that he doesn't like Trump. "I don't know much about him, but I know he's a blowhard. And I'm not too excited about him being a leader," he said, according to CNN's report.

NBC News has not independently confirmed the story.

Former President George W. Bush also spoke ill of the current president, saying: "This guy doesn't know what it means to be president," CNN reported.

'Casual Cruelty': Bush Criticizes Current State of Politics

Former president George W. Bush criticized the current state of American politics and the Trump administration with a pointed speech on the "casual cruelty" common in modern political discussions, as well as references to a tyrannical government, at the George W. Bush Institute on Oct. 19, 2017. (Published Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017)

The White House promptly fired back at the Bush's comments.

"The American people voted to elect an outsider who is capable of implementing real, positive, and needed change - instead of a lifelong politician beholden to special interests." White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told NBC News. "If they were interested in continuing decades of costly mistakes, another establishment politician more concerned with putting politics over people would have won."

In a speech on Oct. 19, W. Bush took aim at bullying from public figures, and although a representative said his comments weren't meant to criticize Trump, the current president was embroiled in a feud with a Democratic congresswoman over whether he made an insensitive remark to the grieving wife of a fallen soldier.

"The Last Republicans" is set to be released on Nov. 14.