Republican Sen. Susan Collins on Sunday slammed former FBI Director James Comey for releasing his memoir during the ongoing Russia probe, saying she worries the book could interfere with the investigations.

"I cannot imagine why an FBI director would seek, to essentially, cash in on a book when the investigation is very much alive," she said on Sunday's "Meet The Press. "He should have waited to do his memoir."

Collins, a Republican member of the Senate's Select Committee on Intelligence, which is conducting its own investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, also said that if she were advising a future FBI director, she would tell them two things: to "always follow the Department of Justice's protocols and guidelines" and "don't write a book in the middle of an investigation."

Comey, who was fired by President DonaldTrump last May, has attempted to pitch himself as above the political fray but has again been under scrutiny from both Democrats and Republicans since re-emerging on the public stage.



