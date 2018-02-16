Former Playboy Model Documented Trump Affair: Report - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Former Playboy Model Documented Trump Affair: Report

The White House called the New Yorker story "more fake news"

Published at 8:05 AM PST on Feb 16, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		68519
    2
    Germany    		92415
    3
    Netherlands    		65213
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Three Reasons La Jolla UTC Has the Best Dining Options for Employees
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Playboy, File
    This Feb. 6, 2010, file photo shows Karen McDougal attend Playboy's "Super Saturday Night" party at the Sagamore Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.

    The New Yorker obtained a long, handwritten note written by a former Playboy Playmate of the Year documenting an alleged consensual affair she had with Donald Trump more than a decade ago, NBC News reported.

    The report also touches on legal arrangements involved in the sale of Karen McDougal's story to the publisher of the National Enquirer, which never published the story. McDougal told the magazine she regretted signing the contract.

    She confirmed a Wall Street Journal published days before the 2016 election that revealed the affair allegations and the purchase of McDougal's story. Six former employees of the company told The New Yorker that it often purchases a story in order to bury it.

    Trump denied having a relationship with McDougal, a White House spokesperson told NBC News in a statement: "This is an old story that is just more fake news. The President says he never had a relationship with McDougal."

    Top News Photos: Candlelight Memorial Service

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    An AMI spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment.

    Get More at NBC News
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices