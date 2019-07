California Rep. Eric Swalwell is expected to drop out of the 2020 presidential race.

The fourth-term congressman from California will instead run for reelection to the House, the Los Angeles Times first reported Monday.

Swalwell will hold a news conference Monday afternoon. He will become the first presidential candidate who made the first debate cut to leave the race.

This is a developing news story. Updates to come.

