In this file photo, White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the World Economic Forum, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Davos.

Gary Cohn, President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, resigned Tuesday, NBC News reported.

The departure — following reports that Cohn, the National Economic Council director, had opposed Trump's plan for large tariffs on imported steel and aluminum — comes as the latest in a string of exits by top officials in the administration.

The wealthy former Goldman Sachs banker played a key role on the president's reform package, with Trump praising him in a statement Tuesday for doing a "superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again."

The president called Cohn a "rare talent" and thanked him for his service.

