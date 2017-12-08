After Slurring Words, Trump to Make Medical Exam Public: White House - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Lilac Fire Coverage
OLY-SD
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first year as president

After Slurring Words, Trump to Make Medical Exam Public: White House

After Donald Trump's Israel speech, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders explained in her press briefing that "the president's throat was dry"

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The announcement broke with decades of policy and was opposed by Arab and European leaders.

    (Published Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017)

    A day after President Donald Trump appeared to garble his words in a public address, the White House announced that Trump will have a physical exam early next year and make the results public, NBC News reported.

    Trump, 71, spoke Thursday on Israel and seemed to have difficulty pronouncing words, and particularly the letter "s." Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later said in her press briefing that "the president's throat was dry."

    Sanders said Trump was scheduled to have a routine medical exam "early next year" at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, as most presidents have done historically. She said, "Those records will be released by the doctor following that taking place." 

    At age 70 last year, Trump was the oldest person ever to have been elected president. His personal physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein, wrote a letter declaring that Trump "will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."

    Clash in West Bank Follow US Decision on Israel’s capital

    [NATL] Clash in West Bank Follow US Decision on Israel’s capital

    Palestinians clashed with Israeli troops in the wake of President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

    (Published Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 3 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices