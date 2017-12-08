The announcement broke with decades of policy and was opposed by Arab and European leaders.

A day after President Donald Trump appeared to garble his words in a public address, the White House announced that Trump will have a physical exam early next year and make the results public, NBC News reported.

Trump, 71, spoke Thursday on Israel and seemed to have difficulty pronouncing words, and particularly the letter "s." Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later said in her press briefing that "the president's throat was dry."

Sanders said Trump was scheduled to have a routine medical exam "early next year" at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, as most presidents have done historically. She said, "Those records will be released by the doctor following that taking place."

At age 70 last year, Trump was the oldest person ever to have been elected president. His personal physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein, wrote a letter declaring that Trump "will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."



Clash in West Bank Follow US Decision on Israel’s capital