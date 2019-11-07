Diplomat Testified That Putin, Orban Poisoned Trump's Views on Ukraine - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Diplomat Testified That Putin, Orban Poisoned Trump's Views on Ukraine

George Kent, a senior State Department official responsible for Europe, testified Thursday

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Kent Testimony: Trump Actions "Injurious To The Rule Of Law"

    Transcript of key State Department official's testimony reveals more damaging evidence against President Trump. (Published 4 hours ago)

    A senior U.S. diplomat told Congress that he was briefed on conversations President Donald Trump had with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban in which the two foreign leaders talked Trump into a negative view about Ukraine and its new leader.

    George Kent, a senior State Department official responsible for Europe, told House investigators that Putin and Orban, along with Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, had “shaped the president’s view of Ukraine and (President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy,” NBC News reported.

    He said Trump’s conversations with the two leaders accounted for the change in Trump’s view of Zelenskiy from “very positive” after their first call on April 21 to “negative” just one month later when he met with advisers on Ukraine in the Oval Office.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices