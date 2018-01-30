When President Donald Trump called Obamacare disastrous during his first State of the Union address, half of those in attendance rose in applause as social media users flooded Twitter timelines asking if Trump said Opamacare.

Christopher Stroop, a Stanford graduate, tweeted: "Will "Opamacare" go down in history with "bigly"? Because hey that's not how you pronounce that, Donald. Also your harping on "disastrous" Obamacare is obvious gaslighting - and no way to unify the country. #SOTU"



The White House released Trump's speech, including this passage where Obamacare is referenced: "We eliminated an especially cruel tax that fell mostly on Americans making less than $50,000 a year -- forcing them to pay tremendous penalties simply because they could not afford government-ordered health plans. We repealed the core of disastrous Obamacare -- the individual mandate is now gone."

First lady Melania Trump listened to the address from the audience and was joined by several guests, including an Ohio welder whom the White House says will benefit from the new tax law, the parents of two Long Island teenagers who were believed to have been killed by MS-13 gang members, and a 12-year-old from Redding, California, who started a movement to bring 40,000 flags to veterans graves.

Trump's speech covered these themes: American car industry expansion, manufacturing jobs, tax cuts, presciption drugs and immigration, but it was his mention of Obamacare that first caused an uproar on social media.



