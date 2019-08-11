Democrats Rip Trump for Promoting Conspiracy Theory About Jeffrey Epstein's Death - NBC 7 San Diego
Democrats Rip Trump for Promoting Conspiracy Theory About Jeffrey Epstein's Death

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway downplayed the weight of Trump's tweet on Sunday in an interview with Fox News

Published 54 minutes ago

    Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images
    President Donald J. Trump stops to talk to reporters and members of the media as he walks to Marine One to depart from the South Lawn at the White House on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Washington.

    Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke criticized President Donald Trump on Sunday for sharing unfounded conspiracy theories about the death of Jeffrey Epstein, accusing Trump of misusing the presidency to “attack his political enemies.”

    “This is another example of our president using this position of public trust to attack his political enemies with unfounded conspiracy theories,” O’Rourke, who is running for president, said on CNN’s "State of the Union."

    Epstein, the millionaire financier who was accused of sex trafficking, was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell on Saturday of an apparent suicide, NBC News reports. Later on Saturday, Trump took to Twitter to promote conspiracy theories about Epstein's death, including retweeting an unfounded claim that former President Bill Clinton was involved.

    Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., another presidential candidate, also slammed Trump for his tweets during an appearance on CNN.“This is just more recklessness," Booker said. "What he is doing is dangerous. He is giving life to not just conspiracy theories but really whipping people up into anger and worse against different people in this country."

    White House counselor Kellyanne Conway downplayed the weight of Trump's tweet on Sunday in an interview with Fox News, claiming that, "I think the president just wants everything to be investigated."

