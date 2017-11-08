Democrats' Victories Give a 'Formula for Success': Analysis

Democrat Ralph Northam won the hard fought Virginia governor's race over Republican Ed Gillespie, and Democrats also won Virginia's lieutenant governor and attorney general offices. News4's Julie Carey and David Culver report.

Democrats had blow-out victories in Virginia and across the country Tuesday, leaving party officials in the unfamiliar position — winning — as they prepare for next year's midterm elections, NBC News reported.

The party had come up short in every special congressional election this year, much of which was spent in-fighting. But President Donald Trump's unpopularity is starting to pay off at the ballot box.



"The America that Donald Trump left when he went to South Korea bares little resemblance to the America that he will return to because he has gotten a shot across the bow," Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez told NBC News. "The formula for success (Tuesday night) is the formula for success we're using everywhere."

Now, the party is drawing lessons from what the outgoing Virginia governor, a former DNC chair himself, called a "jet takeoff" of a lift for the party: Ride the wave, compete in more districts, rock the suburbs and more.



