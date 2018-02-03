The memo is a critique of the FBI's application for surveillance amidst the Russia Probe.

A top House Democrat is challenging the core conclusion of the memo released by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes on Friday, calling the allegation that the Justice Department and FBI withheld key details as they sought a secret surveillance warrant on former Trump adviser Carter Page “deliberately misleading and deeply wrong on the law.”

NBC News has exclusively obtained a six-page rebuttal to the Nunes memo from Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, which was to be circulated to all House Democrats on Saturday.

Given his senior position, Nadler is one of the small number of lawmakers who has viewed the highly-sensitive documents that are the basis of Nunes’ memo.

Nadler’s legal analysis represents Democrats’ most detailed public response to the Nunes memo, released Friday after President Trump agreed to its declassification over the objections of his own FBI Director.



