The stage at the next presidential debate will be a little less crowded. Ten candidates met the new polling qualifications for the next debate, as opposed to the twenty that showed for the first two. (Published 3 hours ago)

Only about half of the massive Democratic presidential field will make the cut for next month's debate after two new polls released Wednesday morning didn't give struggling candidates what they needed to qualify, NBC News reported.

A USA Today/Suffolk University Poll showed Biden at 32 percent, followed by Warren at 14 percent and Sanders at 12 percent. A Quinnipiac University Poll found the same level of support for Biden, but placed Warren's support at 19 percent followed by Sanders at 15 percent.

Candidates have until midnight Wednesday to meet debate qualifications set forth by the Democratic National Committee. The threshold requires that White House contenders earn donations from 130,000 people and at least four polls showing support of 2% or more.

The 10 candidates who have qualified already are: Biden, Warren, Sanders, Harris, Buttigieg, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.