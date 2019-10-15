Democratic presidential candidates Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, billionaire Tom Steyer, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former tech executive Andrew Yang, former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and former housing secretary Julian Castro at the start of the Democratic Presidential Debate at Otterbein University on Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio.

The dozen Democrats taking the debate stage Tuesday night to fight for their party's 2020 presidential nomination will be going up against a political backdrop that's changed significantly since the third debate just a month ago.

Aside from the impeachment inquiry heating up in the House and putting the staunchest of Trump's allies on the defensive, the Democratic candidate pool has dwindled and a new potential front-runner has emerged, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts coming out ahead of former Vice President and formerly reliable frontrunner Joe Biden, according to some polls.

And another one of the leading Democratic hopefuls, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, is on the mend after suffering a recent heart attack.

These and other evolving storylines will play out on national television Tuesday night in battleground Ohio, where the largest debate group in modern history — 12 candidates — will share the stage less than four months before the first 2020 primary votes are cast.

In addition to Warren, Biden and Sanders, debate participants include South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, California Sen. Kamala Harris, New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Obama housing chief Julián Castro, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

