Stormy Daniels' attorney claimed Tuesday that President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen received $500,000 from a company controlled by a Russian oligarch, deposited into an account for a company also used to pay off the adult film actress.

Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, also detailed other transactions he said were suspicious, including deposits from drug giant Novartis, the state-run Korea Aerospace Industries and AT&T, NBC News reported.

Avenatti provided no documentation to support his allegations, contained in a document posted to Twitter. NBC News has not been able to corroborate the accusations, which if true could add a new dimension to the federal investigation into Cohen.

