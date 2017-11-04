In this photo taken Sept. 11, 2016, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, center, attends a ceremony for the 15th anniversary of the attacks of the World Trade Center at the National September 11 Memorial, in New York.

Former Democratic National Committee head Donna Brazile considered replacing Hillary Clinton at the top of her party's ticket last year after the presidential nominee appeared unsteady and stumbled during a September 11 Memorial service, Brazile writes in her new book, NBC News reported.

Brazile, a longtime Clinton friend and ally, was stunned by what happened and the "shameful" fact that she and everyone else was kept in the dark for a time about the candidate's health.

Only hours after Clinton was spotted unsteady and requiring support to get into her van as she left the event did the campaign reveal that the candidate had been suffering from pneumonia and become dehydrated on the unseasonably warm day.

The Washington Post first reported the news of the book, titled “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House." NBC obtained a copy of the book subject to a confidentiality agreement with the publisher and can confirm the information the Washington Post has published is accurate.