Biden to Announce Run for President on Thursday, Sources Say

In this April 18, 2019, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks with attendees in front of a Stop & Shop in Dorchester, Massachusetts, following a speech in support of striking union workers.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to announce his candidacy for president Thursday morning with a video online, sources with direct knowledge of the planning confirmed to NBC News.

Biden is scheduled to appear with union workers in Pittsburgh Monday, a spokesman for the Allegheny Council Labor Council said. Biden is expected to follow that up by traveling to all four early-voting states: Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

He will enter an already-crowded field running of Democrats running for president.

Who's Running for President in 2020? The race for the 2020 presidential election is underway, and the field of Democratic candidates is already packed and still growing. Those who have filed paperwork or announced presidential bids include senators, House members and, so far, at least two mayors. As for the GOP, a single Republican has announced his bid to challenge President Donald Trump for the party nomination: former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who ran for vice president (and lost) in 2016 on the Libertarian party ticket.

