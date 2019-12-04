Democratic presidential candidate businessman Andrew Yang speaks during a presidential forum at the California Democratic Party's convention Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Long Beach, Calif.

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang's campaign has been in contact with the FBI about emailed death threats about the hopeful and his staff and supporters, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.

The Hill reported earlier Tuesday that the Yang campaign reached out to the FBI about the threats during the candidate’s latest swing through New Hampshire.

A Yang campaign official said that it received emailed threats Monday about Yang and specific public events and immediately contacted the FBI and local law enforcement out of an abundance of caution.