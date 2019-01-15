42,000 Coast Guard Members Miss 1st Paycheck Due to Government Shutdown
Because the Coast Guard is under the Department of Homeland Security, it is getting no funding during the shutdown
Published 2 hours ago
The nation's 42,000 active-duty Coast Guard members missed their scheduled paycheck Tuesday, as the only military branch to work without pay during the government shutdown, NBC News reported.
Because the Coast Guard is under the Department of Homeland Security, it is getting no funding during the shutdown. All other parts of the military are under the still-funded Department of Defense.