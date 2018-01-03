Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the President's statement on Bannon speaks for itself. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018)

President Donald Trump did not want to win the presidency. First lady Melania Trump wept with sorrow on election night. Former Trump campaign advisor Sam Nunberg tried to explain the Constitution to the candidate, but only made it to the Fourth Amendment before Trump got bored.

These are just a few of the bombshell claims in "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," author Michael Wolff's book chronicling the first year of Trump's presidency, CNBC reported.

The book will hit shelves Jan. 9, but New York Magazine on Wednesday published an adaptation of some key sections. NBC News has also obtained an advance copy of the book.



One of the book's claims: some of Trump's closest allies, including Rupert Murdoch, were stunned by his lack of understanding on issues of policy.