San Diego County Board of Supervisors

1 Million San Diegans Affected By Board of Supervisors Redistricting

The county board of supervisors redistricting process takes place every 10 years.

By NBC 7 Staff

San Diego Board of Supervisors
NBC 7

You might have a different representative on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Over the weekend, new county districts went into effect, and as a result of the redistricting, 1 million San Diegans are now in a new district — that's about 30% of the county.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Politics

voting rights 1 hour ago

Here's What's in the Voting Rights Bill Senate Dems Want to Pass

Finances 5 hours ago

Nearly 4 Million Kids Could Fall Into Poverty This Month After End of Tax Credit Payments, Study Says

The redistricting process is undertaken every 10 years. The boundaries are revised by an independent redistricting commission that worked for a year with public input.

San Diegans who want to find out if they were affected by the redistricting can find out by using a new interactive tool on the county's website.

This article tagged under:

San Diego County Board of Supervisors
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us