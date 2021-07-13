No Need to Worry, It's a Training Exercise: Camp Pendleton Issues Noise Advisory Ahead of Live-Fire Training

Residents in Carlsbad, Oceanside and other communities surrounding Camp Pendleton can expect a rather unique alarm clock this week.
Starting at 6 a.m. from July 12 to July 16, artillery units in Camp Pendleton are scheduled to conduct live-fire training.
Light sleepers may have to put their earplugs to use as the explosive munitions fire will end around midnight.
Camp Pendleton is the Marine Corps' largest West Coast expeditionary training facility, encompassing more than 125,000 acres of Southern California terrain.
Camp Pendleton offers a broad spectrum of training facilities for many active and reserve Marine, Army and Navy units, as well as national, state and local agencies.
For noise inquiries, you can visit Camp Pendleton's website.