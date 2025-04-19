Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday, $200,000 dollars in rewards for the arrest and conviction of those responsible in four separate unsolved crimes.

$50,000 each.

La Mesa resident and U.S. Navy Sailor Cornelius Donte Brown is the victim in one of those four cases.

“My son’s murder will never be behind me. Its forever in front of me.” Cornelius’ mother Addrienne Brown said.

Addrienne Brown’s son was shot and killed almost four years ago to the day at his apartment in La Mesa.

In that time police have exhausted all leads but no arrests.

Brown is hoping that is about to change, after the governor pledged a $50,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of her son’s killers.

“That made me feel pretty good. Someone is thinking about my child. They care about my child,” Brown said.

Brown was an active-duty U.S. Navy sailor stationed at Navy base Coronado He was a third-class petty officer on USS Abraham Lincoln since 2018.

April 24th, 2021, just after midnight, Cornelius was hosting a party for about a dozen friends, most of them Navy at his La Mesa apartment. There was an unexpected knock at the door. When he answered, Brown was confronted by two people in dark clothing and ski masks. One pulled out a gun and fired several times. Then both fled on foot. “

“The ones that killed my baby, their moms, they can touch them, talk to them, feel them, hug them, kiss on them. I have to go see my baby at a cemetery, “ Brown said.

Cornelius was a standout basketball, football and tennis player in high school. He grew up in Columbia South Carolina where his parents still live.

Brown says she was proud of her son for wanting to serve his country before college. He was planning to become a Navy officer.

“We had a really good relationship. We did. We did,” Brown said.

“We are very thankful for the Governor’s support in our efforts to find justice for Mr. Brown and his family.” La mesa spokesperson Scott Hildebrand said.

Not a day goes by that Addrienne does not think of here son. The why is as much a mystery as who killed her son. Her hope is this reward will be that thing that catches the killers.

Between Crimestoppers, the victim’s family, the Naval Criminal Investigative Services and the Governor’s pledge the total reward for the arrest and conviction of those responsible, is $65,000.