New veteran-owned shuttle service takes you from Old Town to LAX for $59

There is a new veteran-owned rideshare company that addresses two of San Diego’s pet peeves: the cost of fuel and Los Angeles traffic.

Nestled between the old-school rideshares at the Old Town Transit Center is a new kid on the block called LAX LINQ.

“A lot of people are telling us they have flights coming up. We’ve had travelers traveling with us and they find it beneficial,“ co-founder Matt McClure said.

LAX LINQ — a shuttle service direct from Old Town to LAX — is the brainchild McClure, a San Diego entrepreneur, and his business partner Adam Cross. Cross served two tours in Iraq. He flew Black Hawk helicopters and now teaches at San Diego State University.

What the two have in common is that both their wives are from other countries. Adam’s wife Zuzanna is from Poland. She is the company’s General manager.

Trips back home from the San Diego Airport weren't cost-effective.

“Flights from LAX were less expensive and it was normally a more direct flight,“ McClure said.

LAX LINQ hopes to solve the riddle of plains, trains and automobiles.

“You’re going to take a train to downtown LA then you are going to get on a bus,“ McClure said.

Rental cars were no picnic either.

“If you have any family or are traveling with a family, you got to park it at the rental car place, take another shuttle from there, “ McClure said.

San Diego gas prices have dropped slightly this month but they still hover around $6 per gallon. A one-way trip on LAX LINQ is $59. A round trip is $110.

Ashley Mierez and her husband are transplants from Atlanta. Like most of us, they get sticker shock at the pump.

You might say the shuttle service is just the ticket for a traveling family.

“If I have family that comes down and they have to come to the LAX. I can just let them take the shuttle to get here,“ Mierez said.

LAX LINQ had a soft opening last week but is quickly gaining passengers.

It’s not limo luxury but McClure promises a comfortable, affordable, no-hassle ride

“It’s convenient. You don’t have to drive. You won’t be tired from the drive. We all know what that LAX traffic is like,” Mierez said.

The shuttle service runs daily. Two trips from San Diego and two trips from the Los Angeles. You can book on the company website. The goal is to open up five or six routes over the next three to five years.

