New Dates Set for Home Advanced Placement Tests

High school students wanting to take the Advanced Placement tests to get college credit have new guidance about when those tests will be given in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

The College Board said for the 2020 tests only, the AP exams will be offered at home from May 11-22. Normally two to three hours long, the tests will be shorter, more like 45 minutes, the board said.

The usual multiple choice questions will be gone, the free response questions will be fewer. Students can take it on any device; a computer, tablet or smartphone, they can even write their responses by hand and submit a photo of the answers.