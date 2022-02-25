Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy Declines US Offer to Evacuate Kyiv

Invading Russian forces are closing in on the nation's capital

Ukraineâs President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Anadolu Agency

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked to evacuate Kyiv at the behest of the U.S. government but turned down the offer.

Zelenskyy said in response: “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation, who described Zelenskyy as upbeat.

Invading Russian forces closed in on Ukraine’s capital on Saturday, in an apparent encircling movement after a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country.

In a video posted early Saturday morning, Zelenskyy denied claims that he has called his army to stand down in Ukraine.

"“Good morning. There is a lot of fake information online that I call our army to put down arms and there is evacuation going on."

"So here is a thing. I’m here. We won’t put down weapons, we’ll protect our country because our weapon is our truth and it is our land, our country, our children and we will defend all of it. That’s it. That’s what I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine” 

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Volodymyr ZelenskyyUkraineRussia-Ukraine Crisis
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us