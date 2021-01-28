Driver Fakes Passing Out in Times Square to ‘Gain Followers' on YouTube: NYPD

He did it for the clout, but this YouTuber now has a criminal record and maybe even put his future in doubt.

A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after pretending to be passed out inside his vehicle in Times Square, police sources said. He appeared to be having some sort of medical emergency, seemingly unconscious in the driver's seat of his car as the car horn was going off the whole time, according to police sources.

Officers and EMS busted in the driver side window in an effort to save the driver, sources said. But a video posted to YouTube shows the whole thing was set up.

The video, posted to the account Princezee on Monday, shows the suspect place a camera in the car to record the whole thing. Once he "passes out," police were seen quickly coming to help the man they believed to be requiring assistance, breaking in multiple windows in order to provide aid.

They pulled him out of the car and onto the street, where the man became alert once again. An ambulance rushed to the scene to help treat the man, but he says later in the video that he was allowed to leave as long as he didn't drive.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted about the incident, calling it a "dangerous stunt that took NYC first responders away from other NYers in actual distress," that was done to "gain followers."

The YouTuber who faked a medical emergency in @TimesSquareNYC to gain followers also gained a criminal record, as he’s now been arrested & charged with the dangerous stunt that took NYC first responders away from other NYers in actual distress. pic.twitter.com/OdtkjC1dbu — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) January 29, 2021

The suspect was arrested around 2:45 Thursday and charged, receiving a desk appearance ticket. It was not immediately clear what charges he faced.