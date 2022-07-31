Oakland

3 Shot During Youth Football Game at Oakland Tech High

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A shooting at an Oakland youth football game has left several people hurt, officials said Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened at around 1:15 p.m. at Oakland Tech High School.

The East Bay Times reported that officers found the first victim, a man in his 30's at the field. East Bay Times also reported that officers found out that a 6-year-old girl and a 52-year-old woman were also shot.

According to Oakland police, all victims were transported to local hospitals and they are listed in stable condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland police's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

This story is developing. Check back for updates

This article tagged under:

OaklandshootingOakland Technical High School
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us