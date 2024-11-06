Incumbent Rep. Young Kim will serve a third term for California's 40th Congressional District, beating out Democratic candidate Joe Kerr, NBC News projected Wednesday.

Kim, who won the district two years ago by 14% points, ran on the platform of supporting small business, tightening the southern border and decreasing taxes.

She’s one of three Korean American women who were first elected to Congress in 2020 in the United States.

Kim faced former fire captain and union president Joe Kerr. Kerr, who served for more than 30 years with the Orange County Fire Authority.

Kerr ran on protecting reproductive freedoms, increasing taxation on major corporations, and increasing funding to police departments, fire departments, and first responders. He was unsuccessful in his 2022 bid for a state Senate seat and the Orange County Board of Supervisors in 2018.

The district includes parts of Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties The communities of Aliso Viejo, Corona, Chino Hills, Lake Forest, Mission Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, Tustin and Villa Park in the 40th District.