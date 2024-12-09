Young girl dies after being attacked by 4 dogs in Covina

A young girl has died after being attacked by several dogs at a home in Covina on Sunday.

According to the LA County Department of Animal Care and Control, the girl was attacked by four dogs.

"All four dogs have been impounded at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center," the department said.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department responded to the home on the 2500 block of Palomino Drive at around 12 p.m.

The young girl had been bit by the dogs and was bleeding. The dogs had to be separated, LASD said.

Investigators said the girl was found unresponsive at the home and taken to a hospital.

It was not clear how old the girl was.