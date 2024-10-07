Young bicyclist hit by car in CT was carried for 4 miles before being pushed off vehicle: police

An Avon, Connecticut, high school student who was hit by a car while riding a bicycle Friday night was trapped on the roof of the car as it drove for four miles, according to police.

The incident happened along Arch Road around 9:15 p.m. on Friday.

Police first got a call for debris in the road. Arriving officers found a damaged bike, loose candy, and a cell phone in the road.

Based on the scene, police determined that a bicyclist had been struck by a vehicle that took off, but the bicyclist could not be found.

A short time later, police received a call about an injured minor on the side of the road on Harris Road.

Two good Samaritans had noticed a red Subaru Forester pulled over on Harris Road. The pair felt something was wrong and returned to the area of Harris Road where they had first spotted the car, according to police. That's when they found the injured minor and they called 911.

Police responded to the Harris Road scene and quickly determined the injured minor was the bicyclist who had been struck on Arch Road.

According to police, the driver of the Subaru continued with the victim trapped on the roof of the vehicle for four miles before stopping and pushing the victim off the roof and taking off.

The bicyclist was taken to Hartford Hospital to be treated and is listed in critical condition.

With help from witnesses, police were able to find the Subaru with heavy front-end damage and arrested the driver, identified as 29-year-old Alex Joel Rivera.

River is charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, evading responsibility-serious physical injury, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and two counts of risk of injury to a child.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

The victim is a 10th grade student at Avon High School. The school administration was notified to allow for support to be provided to students and staff.