You Can Now Bring The Flower Fields Home

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad is a place that looks like what a creative kid might draw if you asked her to draw the physical representation of spring.

For the multi-acre spread is home to some of the most colorful flowers around come late April, each and every year.

They're Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers, and the yellows and pinks and reds they rock seem to be yellower, pinker, and redder than anything else on the planet.

The Flower Fields is temporarily closed, but here's a breath of fresh air, at least for your own home: While you won't be able to stroll among the iconic petals this season, you're welcome to buy and take a few of the famous flowers home.

For the agricultural destination will be selling ranunculus bouquets to people in the Carlsbad area Thursdays through Sundays, in partnership with Mellano & Company. The place to go is The Strawberry Stand, and visitors are asked to observe physical distancing and to wear a mask, too.

They're seven bucks a bouquet, and part of the proceeds of bouquets sold on-site will help ProduceGood, which aims to build "... an active and engaged community committed to finding sustainable solutions to alleviate hunger, reclaim and re-purpose waste and promote the health and well-being of all."

If you're not in the Carlsbad area, you might see a Flower Fields bouquet pop up at Gelson's or Bristol Farms, or, nationally, at Trader Joe's markets.

These blossoms are pretty unmissable, thanks to their big, bunchy heads and incredible Technicolor hues.

Think of it as a way of keeping a little classic California springtime splendor close to your heart, as you dream of days down the road when you might again walk the lush and lovely fields.