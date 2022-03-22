Yosemite Opens New Summer Reservation Program Wednesday

Entrance to Yosemite National Park this summer will require a reservation as the park limits capacity to minimize congestion, and visitors will be able to start booking dates Wednesday.

A reservation will be needed for vehicle entrance into the park between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. from May 20 to Sept. 30, according to the National Park Service.

Driving through the park also will require a reservation within those peak hours.

Most slots will be available for any date starting Wednesday, March 23 online at Recreation.gov, but 30% of reservations will be saved for short-term planning and can be booked seven days before a visitor's arrival date, the park service says.

Reservations are available each day at 8 a.m. and are taken almost immediately.

There is a nonrefundable reservation fee of $2, which is on top of the $35-per-car park entrance fee.

The park service says the temporary reservation system will help manage congestion and provide a quality visitor experience while a number of attractions are closed for repairs.

For more details on the reservation system and its rules, go to the National Park Service's Yosemite website.