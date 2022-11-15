Yosemite Not Requiring Reservations in Summer 2023

People visiting Yosemite National Park next summer will not need a reservation, the park announced Tuesday.

Reservations were required in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2022 due to infrastructure repairs.

"Yosemite has been grappling with congestion—even gridlock—for decades," the park wrote in a Facebook post. "We want to build from the lessons learned from the last three summers of managed access. Look for an announcement in December, when we'll start seeking your help to design an approach that provides a great visitor experience while protecting Yosemite's natural and cultural resources."