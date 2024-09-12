Rush Creek Lodge invites guests to ‘Trade Trash for Spa Treatments'

What to Know "Trade Trash for Spa Treatments" at Rush Creek Lodge & Spa

Lodge guests who participate in the Yosemite Facelift, the annual clean-up at the national park, will receive a complimentary spa treatment

The 2024 Yosemite Facelift will take place Sept. 25-29

A BIG SIGH FOR THE BIG Y: The annual Yosemite Facelift, a give-back, kind-hearted effort to de-litter the national park after its busy summer season, must feel like something of a sigh. The idyllic place almost seems to breathe a large breath after its most hectic stretch wraps up, and understandably so: Volunteers arrive in diligent droves to give the wilderness a good, deep, and super-needed cleaning as fall begins. The sizable effort has been around for over two decades now, and whether you stop by for a day, or all five days, is up to you; there will be plenty to do. And plenty of camaraderie, memorable moments, and "thank you" perks, too, if you take a wider look around: Rush Creek Lodge & Spa, which sits a bit outside of the national park, is bringing back its award-winning "Trade Trash for Spa Treatments" offer in 2024.

GUESTS OF THE LODGE... who participate in the Yosemite Facelift will be treated to time in the Granite Waterfall Mineral Hot Tub or a magnesium foot soak. Some past Facelifters have opted to spend time in the Aromatherapy Steam Room for their complimentary service. The lodge's "Trade Trash for Spa Treatments" program caught the notice of Visit California, which awarded the property with a Poppy Award for Destination, Stewardship, & Sustainable Travel in Business in 2023. To get the details, visit the lodge's site now. If you are staying elsewhere in Yosemite National Park or nearby while you participate in the colossal clean-up effort, there's still time to get the details on the 2024 event.

THANK YOU, FACELIFTERS: It's an inspiring, come--together effort, one that prompts all Yosemite fans to breathe a sigh of relief when they consider this: Over a million pounds of trash have been taken out of the park during the Yosemite Facelift.