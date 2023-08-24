Yellowstone visitor charged after going off trail, burning self in thermal area

A Michigan man has been charged with two misdemeanor federal counts after he burned himself in one of Yellowstone National Park’s thermal areas, federal prosecutors said.

The 49-year-old man is accused of “being under the influence of alcohol or drugs to the degree he was a danger to himself or others,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming said Thursday.

The incident happened Tuesday night, and the man was arraigned Wednesday, the office said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

He was charged with one count each of foot travel in all thermal areas and within Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails; and presence in park area when under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office statement and a citation contained in federal court documents do not give more details about the charge relating to being under the influence of alcohol or substances.

It is also unclear where the incident occurred. Park officials referred questions to prosecutors.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.