Temecula

Wounded Veteran Gets a New Home in Temecula Outfitted to His Needs

The Gary Sinise Foundation helps disabled veterans by providing adaptable homes, like wider hallways so the veterans can more easily move around.

By Tony Shin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A wounded veteran who was born and raised in LA got a special gift Thursday, thanks to a well-known actor and humanitarian.

Cpl. Josue Barron was handed the keys to a new home in Temecula.

"The cabinets come down so I don't have to get up and reach all the way to the top," he said. "They come down to you."

U.S. & World

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Dems Trim Jobless Benefits, Senate Debates Virus Relief Bill

CONGRESS 6 hours ago

Here's What's in the Senate Virus Relief Bill

It was all a part of an effort by the Gary Sinise Foundation. The actor's foundation helps disabled veterans by providing adaptable homes, like wider hallways so Barron can more easily move around in his wheelchair.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

"We build 100% mortgage free specially adapted smart homes for our nation's most severely wounded veterans and first responders through this program," said Elizabeth Fields, the COO for the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Barron is grateful. In 2010 Barron was on patrol in Afghanistan when he was wounded.

"Me and my engineer stepped on a pressure plate IED and I lost my left leg and my left eye," he said.

But Barron, who was awarded the Purple Heart for his sacrifice, didn't lose hope, thanks to the support of his loving wife and family.

"It helped me and it saved me because I could have fallen into many things that a lot veterans fall into - depression, suicide or just getting addicted to drugs," he said.

It took three years for him to walk with an artificial limb. But he still uses a wheelchair when his leg hurts too much.

Now that he has a home that fits his needs he can focus on his goal of being a hand cyclist and representing our country in 2028, when the paralympics are held in LA.

"Not only would I be reaching the highest level, but I'll be performing in my hometown of LA," he said. "I think it just brings everything in full circle and it's what motivates me."

This article tagged under:

Temecula
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us