World Series Champion Dodgers Issue Layoffs Across Organization

The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions, but it's not all champagne and celebrations for the organization.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported on Wednesday that the Dodger have issued layoffs throughout the franchise as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak financial havoc throughout Major League Baseball.

According to Shelburne, the Dodgers informed their employees on Wednesday of the layoffs. Later that day, the team released a statement:

"While the Dodgers had a championship season, the organization has not been immune from the widespread economic devastation caused by the coronavirus. Since March, we have worked hard to minimize the impact on our employees. The ongoing economic crisis, however, forces us to make difficult personnel decisions throughout the organization, going forward for the 2021 season. This is a heartbreaking decision. This year, more than ever, we are truly grateful for the role each member of our Dodgers family plays in our success."

The Dodgers are among many MLB teams to issue layoffs to employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, and Boston Red Sox announced they would have to layoff employees as well.

The article projects the Dodgers lost "in excess of $100 million" in 2020, despite winning their first World Series since 1988. The team did the best they could to try and keep their employees during the pandemic by creating a $1.3 Million fund, and cutting the salaries of their highest-paid employees. Despite the optimistic news that multiple vaccines will soon be available to many Americans as soon as April, MLB still expects the 2021 season to begin without fans.