Watch: Firefighters Rescue Workers Stranded on Cranes After Glendale Construction Site Collapse

At least three workers were stranded in cranes when a structure collapsed Wednesday at a construction site in Glendale.

The collapse of the steel structure was reported at the site of a building under construction in the 1200 block of South Glendale Avenue.

A firefighter was lowered from a helicopter down to the workers, who were in baskets atop the extended arms of the cranes. Each worker was placed in a harness and hoisted up to the helicopter.

At least part of the structure landed on the cranes and vehicles parked at the site. Details about the building under construction were not immediately available.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.