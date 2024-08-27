Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills doctor may have been targeted in shooting, LAPD investigates

A description of the gunman has not been made available.

By Camilla Rambaldi and Karla Rendon

A Woodland Hills doctor who was fatally shot outside the urgent care where he worked may have been targeted, police say.

Patients of Dr. Hamid Mirshojae are still grappling with the medical professional’s violent death after a gunman opened fire on him before the weekend. Police said the shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. Friday on Topanga Canyon Boulevard as the doctor was walking to his car.

Now, several candles, flowers and sweet messages rest at the site where Mirshojae’s life was taken.

“I feel heartbroken,” said Pania Mazaheri, who was one of the doctor’s patients. “I’m out of words. It’s really depressing.”

Patients and friends gathered outside of a clinic in Woodland Hills after a beloved doctor was shot and killed as he was getting into his vehicle. Camilla Rambaldi reports for the NBC4 News at 8 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2024.

LAPD detectives said they are searching for at least one person responsible for the murder. A motive for the shooting is unclear but police are considering the possibility that the shooting was intentionally targeted.

"He would do anything for you,” Mazaheri said. “Like, whenever you needed something, he would always, he would always, like, be on his feet for you, like, 24/7."

According to a colleague of Mirshojae, he was the only doctor at the Warner Plaza Medical Center. The clinic’s website said he practiced family medicine and specialized in urgent care. He also was an expert in osteopathic treatment.

“He was always joyful,” Sina Rafia, a coworker of the victim, said. “Always laughed and always was a loving person.”

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the LAPD's Topanga station at 818-756-4800. Anonymous tips can  be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

