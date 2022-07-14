‘Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage' Roller Coaster Set to Launch at Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Magic Mountain is making theme park history, with the opening of its 20th roller coaster this weekend.

The new coaster, "Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage" gives Magic Mountain more roller coasters than any other theme park in the world, according to the park.

It is also "the tallest and longest single-rail coaster on the planet," the park said, with "over 3,300 feet of track, towering 13 stories and soaring at speeds up to 58 miles-per-hour."

Single-rail roller coasters seat one person in each row, so the "courage" in the coaster's name might be particularly applicable if you need to hold someone's hand for emotional support on your thrill rides.

(1/2) Be Bold. Be Brave. Be Strong.



This was definitely the idea for a few of our female deputies who were given a chance to ride the new “Wonder Woman Flight of Courage” rollercoaster at @SFMagicMountain during an opening ceremony today. pic.twitter.com/mmcIKi6KdP — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) July 14, 2022

The roughly two-minute ride also features three inversions -- and they all come after the first drop, which sits at a very steep 87 degrees.

The ride will be in the DC-comics-themed region of the park, alongside "Batman: The Ride" and "Teen Titans Turbo Spin."

You can ride "Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage" starting Saturday, July 16, when the coaster opens to the public.