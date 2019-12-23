2 More Women Sue Epstein’s Estate, Alleging Sex Assault, Trafficking

Two more women have sued the estate of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, alleging that as minors they were sexually assaulted by the financier and others.

The women allege that Epstein, who died by suicide in August while in federal custody, abused them decades ago in New York City and South Carolina, according to a complaint filed in the Southern District of New York, NBC News reports.

The two suits are among the five that lawyer Lisa Bloom has either filed or is planning to file against the executors of Epstein’s estate, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn.

Nine other women sued Epstein earlier this month, saying he had “sexually battered, assaulted and abused” them at his estates in New York City, Palm Beach, Florida, New Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

