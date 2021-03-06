Women-Owned Businesses Lean on Each Other to Survive Pandemic at Original Farmer's Market

Los Angeles’ world-famous farmer’s market has been a staple at 3rd and Fairfax since 1934 and many of these businesses are run by women.

Hilary Kraft, who owns Sticker Planet, has been a mainstay at the market for nearly 30 years.

The store was founded by her mother, Selma Kraft in 1992, at a time when not that many women ran businesses.

“Aside from being an entrepreneur -- one of my mother’s most notable qualities is that she is always looking to empower others,” said Hilary.

In honor of Women’s History Month, Sticker Planet is promoting items featuring trailblazing women like Rosie the Riveter, Frida Kahlo, and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

The Kraft’s launched StickerPlanet.com to survive during the pandemic.

“We used to have swarms of people in our store. Now we have two at a time with everyone wearing masks,” Hilary said.

The women who run businesses here often consult with each other about how to attract more customers.

Frances Tario owns Du-Par’s Restaurant and Bakery. She started out as a waitress in 2004 with five young children and worked her way up to buy the place in 2018 -- learning along the way, how to be a businesswoman.

“I didn’t know anything about putting taxes together or how to pay for a license or permit, and now I’ve learned,” said Tario.

The pandemic has taken its toll on the legendary diner. They had to close the Pasadena restaurant last year, but Tario says she’s using her multitasking “mom skills” to make sure the Original Farmer’s Market location remains open.

“Moms can do anything. Moms and women have the ability and leadership to lead others and inspire other women. That’s a beautiful thing,” said Tario.