Mansfield

Texas Woman Who Stole $300,000 From Little League Team Gets 8 Years in Prison

The woman's charge was enhanced to a 1st-degree felony since the victim was a nonprofit

By Scott Gordon

Jennifer Witteveen
NBC 5 News/Tarrant County DA

A volunteer who stole nearly $300,000 from a Mansfield little league team was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to theft of property.

Jennifer Sue Witteveen, 52, of Arlington, became the treasurer for the Mansfield Youth Baseball Association when her child was playing there, prosecutors said.

She was convicted of making cash withdrawals and writing fraudulent checks for personal use between 2012 and 2018. The thefts added up to $295,000.

U.S. & World

safety 3 hours ago

Firefighters Warn Against ‘Outlet Challenge’

Trump 4 hours ago

Trump Makes Multiple False Claims About Ukraine in Davos

When confronted, the Texas woman claimed she used the money to pay for family medical bills, prosecutors said. But an analysis showed she spent about $22,000 on Amazon purchases and another $50,000 at restaurants.

“Every dollar she took could have had a real impact on children in our community,” said assistant Tarrant County District Attorney Johnny Newbern, who prosecuted her. “That’s something that cannot be repaid.”

Witteveen pleaded guilty to theft of property between $150,000 and $300,000, which is normally a 2nd-degree felony. Her charge was upgraded to 1st-degree because the victim was a nonprofit. She was also ordered to pay restitution.

This article tagged under:

MansfieldLittle League
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us