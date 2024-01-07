Woman survives days trapped in pickup after plummeting down steep hillside on Mount Baldy

A woman survived being stranded in her pickup for several days in the Angeles National Forest after she crashed more than 200 feet down a hill during inclement weather and cold conditions.

Firefighters are calling the woman’s survival a miracle since she was trapped in her Ford Ranger for nearly five days with no cellphone reception to call for help. Thankfully, a hiker spotted her car over a cliff in Mount Baldy and was able to flag down firefighters who were on a separate rescue call.

“It's been extremely cold and wet, as we're all aware, with the rain and the colder temperatures in the month of January,” said Engine Capt. Matt Brossard of the U.S. Forest Service. “She's lucky that somebody was going for a hike and found her.”

The woman told firefighters she lost control of her Ford Ranger after trying to avoid a deer on the road. Rescuers say she is extremely lucky to be alive -- surviving not only a crash down a steep hillside, but also the dangerously cold elements for days.

“Based on everything, (there) is going to be elements of hypothermic possibly dehydrated, malnourished and possible leg injury,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy Robert Dondanville.

The woman’s pickup was located just south of some tunnels in the area. She was rescued following a successful collaboration between firefighters, the California Highway Patrol and LASD. Rescue crews also hope this serves as a warning for people who may head up to Angeles National Forest this time of year.

“The accident, itself, is very common on these mountain roads,” Brossard said. “Driving too fast for your current conditions and not being familiar with the roadway is a big factor in a lot of the accidents. But her surviving it, not only just the accident, but also the elements is a new year's miracle.”