Woman shot after allegedly assaulting security guard dies

A woman suspected of hitting a security guard at a Ralphs store in Hollywood with a fire extinguisher and shot by the guard died Monday after being taken to a hospital.

The assault in the 5400 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near Western Avenue, occurred around 3 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Hollywood Division patrol officers responded to the store and upon their arrival they were contacted by a uniformed security guard who was performing first aid on a shooting victim.

The security guard told the officers that he shot the woman after a confrontation, during which she was armed with a screwdriver and attempted to assault him, police said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The woman was taken to a hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters to a hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting asked to call the LAPD's West Bureau Homicide at 213-382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be made to 213-972-2971 or 877-527-3247.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stopper 800-222-8477 and tips can be sent directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.