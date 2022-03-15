Woman Returns $4K Bottle of Cognac Stolen From San Jose Restaurant

The owner of Grand View restaurant in San Jose identified the woman who took an expensive bottle of cognac from behind their bar over the weekend.

NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo obtained video of the incident which took place on March 12. The video shows a woman taking a $4,000 bottle of Louie XIII from the South Bay restaurant.

Authorities are in search of a woman who stole a $4,000 bottle of Cognac at a San Jose restaurant. Video shows the robbery happened at the luxurious Grandview Restaurant, where the woman casually walked behind the bar and grabbed the bottle of Louis 13 cognac. A $1,500 reward is being offered for tips leading to an arrest.

Investigators said the woman and man she was with paid for dinner before walking out with the bottle.

The owner of Grand View restaurant in San Jose tells me the alleged thief has been identified. She took a $4k bottle of Louie XIII from behind the bar. The family returned the bottle and “apologized profusely.” 1/2 pic.twitter.com/AmxEHN8Zfo — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) March 15, 2022

“With all the bad things happening around the world. From COVID to Ukraine, I decided to give her a second chance and not press charges. She’s a mother of 6 who says she’s very sorry.”



But the family is not welcomed in the restaurant any more. pic.twitter.com/7ahqnX6g2L — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) March 15, 2022

"With all the bad things happening around the world, from COVID to Ukraine, I decided to give her a second chance and not press charges," said the owner of the restaurant. "She's a mother of six who says she's very sorry."



A $1,500 reward was being offered for tips leading to the arrest of the woman.

No further details have been released regarding her identity.

Despite the apology, the family involved is no longer welcomed at Grand View restaurant.