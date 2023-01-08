Woman Found Stabbed to Death at Santa Clarita Intersection

A woman was found stabbed to death Sunday at an intersection in Santa Clarita, authorities said.

The woman was found at about 1:15 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information was immediately available.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information about the death to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or http://lacrimestoppers.org. Smartphone users can also download the P3 Tips mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store.